Steadfast Capital Management LP Invests $288.75 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,194,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,753,000. Cigna accounts for 3.0% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of Cigna as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $7.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price target on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock worth $30,617,013 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.