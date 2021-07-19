Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,140 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after acquiring an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $231,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $104.70 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

