Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $718,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $123,175,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $96.18 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.