Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 443 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 698,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,240,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 621,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,740 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.33.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

