Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,245 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

AMCR opened at $11.44 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

