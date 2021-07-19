Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,249 shares of company stock valued at $29,861,348. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $235.67 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

