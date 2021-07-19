SteepCoin Price Reaches $0.0006 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 172.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 65.2% higher against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $109,343.37 and $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.42 or 0.01067044 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000093 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

