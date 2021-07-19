Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

STZHF traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $28.50. 38,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824. Stelco has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

