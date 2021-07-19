Stephane Bancel Sells 19,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $4,114,640.00.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $49.75 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a PE ratio of 497.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Truist upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after acquiring an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after acquiring an additional 498,350 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.