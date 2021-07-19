Steve Oblak Sells 833 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total transaction of $229,724.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total transaction of $382,023.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10.

Shares of W traded up $9.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.08. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.12 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after purchasing an additional 441,982 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.