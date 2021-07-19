Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

