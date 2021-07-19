Steven L. Fasman Sells 4,500 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 125.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $326.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.83.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.