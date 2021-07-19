Steven L. Ortega Sells 115,566 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega sold 115,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,983,914.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $24.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.41. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,555,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,425,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,299,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

