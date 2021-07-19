Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Materion by 32.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

MTRN opened at $70.48 on Monday. Materion Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

