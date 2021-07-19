Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 87,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $92.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.94 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,579,761 shares of company stock worth $358,387,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

