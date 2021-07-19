Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,034 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of NV5 Global worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 278.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,122. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $94.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

