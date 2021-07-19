Stifel Financial Corp Sells 386 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,485 shares of company stock worth $6,407,618. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

