Stifel Financial Corp Sells 55,760 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,760 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $136,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $73.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

