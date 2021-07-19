Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NovoCure by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,453,000 after purchasing an additional 133,149 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

NVCR opened at $182.57 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,659.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,220,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

