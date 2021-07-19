Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.26.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $72.43 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,672,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,254,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

