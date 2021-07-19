StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint Sells 5,953 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $694,060.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $62.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

