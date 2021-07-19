Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Cut by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.03. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.