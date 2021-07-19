Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells $229,320.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $229,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $77.48 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.77.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

