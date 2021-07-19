Sujeet Chand Sells 11,600 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sujeet Chand sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $3,078,060.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $293.92 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $295.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $3,569,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

