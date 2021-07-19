Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 114,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 293.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 704,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 488,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

SU stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $19.91. 11,888,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,651,338. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 398.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

