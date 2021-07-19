Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.96% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.12.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.16. 6,563,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,326,267. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.12. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

