Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.96% from the company’s previous close.
SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.12.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.16. 6,563,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,326,267. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.12. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
