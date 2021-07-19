Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,314 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Sunnova Energy International worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 526,760 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,104 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,562,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 127,768 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.33. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

