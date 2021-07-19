SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Shares of SPWR stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.
In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $87,360.00. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,187. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.