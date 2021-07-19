SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $87,360.00. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,187. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

