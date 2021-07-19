Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.83.

TSE SPB opened at C$15.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.31. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$11.24 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

