SwftCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.89 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $1.89 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013179 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00772643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

