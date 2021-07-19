Sylebra Capital Ltd Acquires 191,747 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,747 shares during the period. Chindata Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 1.03% of Chindata Group worth $62,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CD. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 154.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,043 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 466.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 872,646 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 683,483 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 2,023.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 507,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,517,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

NASDAQ CD opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -271.80.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

