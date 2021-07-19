Synlogic (SYBX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2021 – Synlogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/15/2021 – Synlogic was given a new $3.26 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Synlogic is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Synlogic had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.95. Synlogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

