Tael Market Cap Hits $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $5.22, $119.16, $34.91 and $24.72. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013099 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00767240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $5.22, $10.00, $6.32, $4.92, $7.20, $18.11, $13.96, $45.75, $62.56, $34.91 and $24.72. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

