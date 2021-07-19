Tairen Capital Ltd Makes New $983,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. KLA accounts for approximately 0.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $290.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,554 shares of company stock worth $6,709,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

