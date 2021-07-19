Tairen Capital Ltd Takes $21.83 Million Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,767,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,827,000. Yatsen comprises approximately 2.5% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd owned 0.45% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YSG. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,007,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $54,208,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Yatsen by 615.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,576,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

