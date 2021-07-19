Tamer I. Khayal Sells 5,152 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 421,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,503. The company has a market cap of $814.91 million, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

