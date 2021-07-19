Taseko Mines Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGB. TheStreet lowered Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.65.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.77 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,720,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

