TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.86

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 13080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

TASK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $140,846,024.92. Also, CEO Bryce Maddock sold 1,574,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $34,220,803.56.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

