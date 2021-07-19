Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

TSHA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $720.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

