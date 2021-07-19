Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.10

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 1999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

TSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $708.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.40.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

