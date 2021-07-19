TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $268,695.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,301.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,697 shares of company stock worth $3,722,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.