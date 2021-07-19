Telefónica Deutschland (O2D) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR: O2D) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/12/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.70 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.30 ($3.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.10 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/28/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.30 ($3.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.10 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of O2D stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €2.46 ($2.89). The stock had a trading volume of 3,438,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.32. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

