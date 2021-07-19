Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.0919

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $689,575.68 and approximately $15,750.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013179 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00772643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,753 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,753 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.