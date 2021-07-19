TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 59.5% in June

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRVF opened at $16.30 on Monday. TerraVest Industries has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
