TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 59.5% in June

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRVF opened at $16.30 on Monday. TerraVest Industries has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

