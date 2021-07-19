Tesla (TSLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $644.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $620.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $626.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.48.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,697 shares of company stock worth $63,558,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

