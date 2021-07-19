Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Texas Pacific Land worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 281 shares of company stock worth $450,442 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

TPL opened at $1,415.70 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,543.31.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

