TFI International (TFII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TFII opened at $97.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $100.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

