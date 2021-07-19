Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in June

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSNF opened at $14.92 on Monday. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

