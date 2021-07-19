The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $130.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.96.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

