The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SKIN opened at $18.30 on Monday. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

