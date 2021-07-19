The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SKIN opened at $18.30 on Monday. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

